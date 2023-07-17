Discovering the Jewish Jesus
July 17, 2023
Are you a Christian grappling with the constant need for approval from others? Look no further, as Rabbi offers profound insights and guidance to help you break free from the chains of seeking validation.
**********************************************
**** FIND JESUS **** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus
**** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER **** https://djj.show/k7g
**** DONATE *** https://djj.show/d14
**** ORDER THE SERIES**** https://djj.show/d40
**********************************************
How to Stop Seeking Others Approval
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pJohSzQvrk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.