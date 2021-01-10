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Rabbi Shlomo Nachman Dvar Torah Shemot: Exodus 1:1 - 6:1
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43 views • January 10, 2021
Rabbi Nachman's Dvar Torah associates the story of the Jewish midwives and their devotion to HaShem when they defy Pharoah's order to kill Jewish male infant children with the vital need today to reject abortion and protect and defend the life of unborn children. His comments lead the way in Jewish public advocacy for vulnerable mothers, fathers, and unborn children.
Rabbi Shlomo Nachman ben Ya'akov, an Chassidic Sephardic Jew. is the Rabbi of Beit Emunah. He is also the owner/author of LearnEmunah.com and AllFaith.com. He offers scheduled live weekly broadcasts on Zoom, Facebook and/or YouTube. He also does other things exclusively in his Zoom Room. For more information contact Rabbi Nachman via Facebook PM or at http://learnemunah.com/contact.html or http://beitemunah.org
Rabbi Shlomo Nachman ben Ya'akov, an Chassidic Sephardic Jew. is the Rabbi of Beit Emunah. He is also the owner/author of LearnEmunah.com and AllFaith.com. He offers scheduled live weekly broadcasts on Zoom, Facebook and/or YouTube. He also does other things exclusively in his Zoom Room. For more information contact Rabbi Nachman via Facebook PM or at http://learnemunah.com/contact.html or http://beitemunah.org
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