Why Is This Puppy Couldn't Move Out With Its Family l Animal in Crisis 410
Published Yesterday

Kritter Klub


Apr 18, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


A mother dog has two families?! Mother dog and her puppies are living on the street, moving here and there. One day, puppy Bamtol stayed, not moving out with the rest of his family. Why couldn't he move with his family?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYCiDT62UpU

