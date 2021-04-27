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"The Murders in the Rue Morgue" by Edgar Allan Poe
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1 view • April 27, 2021
What song the Syrens sang, or what name Achilles assumed when he hid himself among women, although puzzling questions, are not beyond all conjecture.
-Sir Thomas Browne, "Urn-Burial."
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
The picture used is "The sailor's face flushed up; he started to his feet and grasped his cudgel" by Byam Shaw for "Selected Tales of Mystery" (London : Sidgwick & Jackson, 1909)
The game of draughts = checkers
Whist is a card game that was the precusor to present-day Bridge.
The French at the very end there: "de nier ce qui est, et d'expliquer ce qui n'est pas."
My reading pace might be a slight bit faster than desirable, but even so it is a very long story.
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2147/2147-h/2147-h.htm#chap07
-Sir Thomas Browne, "Urn-Burial."
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
The picture used is "The sailor's face flushed up; he started to his feet and grasped his cudgel" by Byam Shaw for "Selected Tales of Mystery" (London : Sidgwick & Jackson, 1909)
The game of draughts = checkers
Whist is a card game that was the precusor to present-day Bridge.
The French at the very end there: "de nier ce qui est, et d'expliquer ce qui n'est pas."
My reading pace might be a slight bit faster than desirable, but even so it is a very long story.
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2147/2147-h/2147-h.htm#chap07
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