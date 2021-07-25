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Dr Weinstein, Dr Malone, Mr Kirsch - Informed Consent and Reproductive Toxicity [CLIP]
ExercisingFreedom
ExercisingFreedom
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80 views • July 25, 2021
A clip from one of the Bret Weinstein's DarkHorse Podcasts.

The trio continue to discuss the disturbing information about the experimental injections. We've seen some short term, and we have further long term issues that we still don't know but everything is pointing to not being good.
June 20, 2021
Original podcast https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f/how-to-save-the-world%2C-in-three-easy:0?r=FuWwFotRbicqY9GHyWBqDdTNNHpaTgC9

Credit Bret Weinstein's DarkHorse Podcasts
Keywords
vaccinesinjectionslongtermshortterm
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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