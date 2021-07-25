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Dr Weinstein, Dr Malone, Mr Kirsch - Informed Consent and Reproductive Toxicity [CLIP]
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80 views • July 25, 2021
A clip from one of the Bret Weinstein's DarkHorse Podcasts.
The trio continue to discuss the disturbing information about the experimental injections. We've seen some short term, and we have further long term issues that we still don't know but everything is pointing to not being good.
June 20, 2021
Original podcast https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f/how-to-save-the-world%2C-in-three-easy:0?r=FuWwFotRbicqY9GHyWBqDdTNNHpaTgC9
Credit Bret Weinstein's DarkHorse Podcasts
The trio continue to discuss the disturbing information about the experimental injections. We've seen some short term, and we have further long term issues that we still don't know but everything is pointing to not being good.
June 20, 2021
Original podcast https://odysee.com/@BretWeinstein:f/how-to-save-the-world%2C-in-three-easy:0?r=FuWwFotRbicqY9GHyWBqDdTNNHpaTgC9
Credit Bret Weinstein's DarkHorse Podcasts
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