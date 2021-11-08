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David E. Martin, PhD: "We have been had." HERE IS WHERE EVERYONE NEEDS TO FOCUS!
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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122 views • November 08, 2021
And here is the link to what Dr. Martin called the FINAL REVELATION speech at Red PIll Expo --> https://rumble.com/vov60h-dr.-david-martin-follow-the-patents-then-you-will-understand-covid.
Here is the right link that was referenced by David Martin - straight from the horse mouth Fauci himself. Fauci testified to the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology in November the same year 2019 in regard to this EXECUTIVE ORDER signed by Trump on September 19, 2021. LOOK ON PAGE 4 FOR WHAT IS ON THE SLIDE, UNDER: Improving Vaccine Production Strategies
https://science.house.gov/imo/media/doc/Fauci%20Testimony.pdf
Source For This Wise Traditions Confernece Video html--> https://www.bitchute.com/video/fHhniBm4cyiM/
David Martin, PhD, spoke at our Wise Traditions Conference (WestonAPrice.org) 2021 on
November 5, 2021 and we decided to share his presentation freely! This is quite simply, an absolute "must-see" that electrified the audience! "Weaponization of Coronavirus: When Nature is Conscripted to Harm"
David Martin, PhD tells us what is really going on.
Keywords
focuscoronavirusredpillexpodavidemartincriminalconspiracy
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