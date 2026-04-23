UK Harry in Kiev urging Trump to run to Ukraine's aid

Harry in Kiev urging Trump to run to Ukraine's aid.

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The EU OFFICIALLY APPROVED THE ALLOCATION OF A LOAN TO UKRAINE IN THE AMOUNT OF 90 BILLION EUROS

The EU OFFICIALLY APPROVED THE 20TH PACKAGE OF SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA

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France and Poland plan to conduct air force exercises over the Baltic Sea involving Rafale fighter jets "with nuclear warheads", they will practice strikes on targets in Russia, reported the Wirtualna Polska portal, citing sources.

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☢️Finland is getting closer to nuclear weapons - a proposal to allow their import and storage in the country has been submitted to parliament by the local government.