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Corrupt FBI Terrorizing Families: Feds Bully, Terrify U.S. Citizens with TANKS
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61 views • March 02, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Tuesday on the Stew Peters Show, Annette Kuehne shares how her family is facing trauma from the FBI’s abuse of power and intimidation tactics. Annette is the wife of Chris Kuehne, a peaceful J6 protestor, who went to the rally with intentions to protect all rally attendees from Antifa. Now, Annette shares the horrific details of the FBI’s invasion of their home, the backlash the family is facing, and her concerns of federal force overreach and control.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vw6ppf-corrupt-fbi-terrorizing-families-feds-bully-terrify-u.s.-citizens-with-tank.html
Tuesday on the Stew Peters Show, Annette Kuehne shares how her family is facing trauma from the FBI’s abuse of power and intimidation tactics. Annette is the wife of Chris Kuehne, a peaceful J6 protestor, who went to the rally with intentions to protect all rally attendees from Antifa. Now, Annette shares the horrific details of the FBI’s invasion of their home, the backlash the family is facing, and her concerns of federal force overreach and control.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vw6ppf-corrupt-fbi-terrorizing-families-feds-bully-terrify-u.s.-citizens-with-tank.html
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