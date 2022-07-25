TOWER OF BASEL EXPOSED! - Great Reset IN PLAIN SIGHT! - We Report Outside Of EVIL BIS!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Basel, Switzerland outside of the headquarters of the Bank For International Settlements, also known as the "Tower of Basel" as the building was built to look like the Tower of Babel from the Bible, a structure notoriously struck down by God after trying to destroy all that is good for convenience.

The BIS is a big part of the development of the Great Reset and the structure is in plain sight.

Imagine a shadowy bank of all banks (they control most central banks worldwide, which means they control most governments and most people) building a tower to signify BABEL!

Their evil and their despicable actions are in broad daylight and it is insane to ignore it.





In this video, we go on the ground to the tower itself and report from outside of it!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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