BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TOWER OF BASEL EXPOSED! - Great Reset IN PLAIN SIGHT! - We Report Outside Of EVIL BIS!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2714 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
797 views • July 25, 2022

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & SURVIVAL RESOURCES HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!


STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/


OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/


GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com


Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Basel, Switzerland outside of the headquarters of the Bank For International Settlements, also known as the "Tower of Basel" as the building was built to look like the Tower of Babel from the Bible, a structure notoriously struck down by God after trying to destroy all that is good for convenience.

The BIS is a big part of the development of the Great Reset and the structure is in plain sight.

Imagine a shadowy bank of all banks (they control most central banks worldwide, which means they control most governments and most people) building a tower to signify BABEL!

Their evil and their despicable actions are in broad daylight and it is insane to ignore it.


In this video, we go on the ground to the tower itself and report from outside of it!


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


PURCHASE PART 1 of TipToe To Tyranny HERE:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/tiptoetotyranny/


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1


OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME


FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia


FIND US on SOVREN HERE:

https://sovren.media/u/wam/


FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia


See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media


JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/


JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia


JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/


JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson


JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:

https://odysee.com/@WAM:0


BUY WAM NFTs HERE:

https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia


JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314


FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!


Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia


DONATE PAYPAL HERE:

[email protected]


Help keep independent media alive!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2022

Keywords
newspoliticseconomymarketsnwoconspiracyeconomicsrecessiontechnocracyfinanceinflationtower of babelvoluntaryismbisjosh sigurdsongreat resetbaselwam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy