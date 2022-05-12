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The Best Way to Care For Your Gut Health #shorts
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30 views • May 12, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/OU9ViF7hkw4
What’s the best way to boost your gut health?
Certified Holistic Nutritional Consultant Pamela Groulx shares some helpful tips that can help you recover and boost your gut health.
Pamela shares that there is no one-size-fits-all-solution for everyone’s gut health. She explains that we can actually try to do a RANGE of things to boost our gut health, such as consuming fermented food and trying a customizable diet that fits their budget and lifestyle. 🥬
What other changes do you think people can do to amp up their gut health? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/OU9ViF7hkw4
What’s the best way to boost your gut health?
Certified Holistic Nutritional Consultant Pamela Groulx shares some helpful tips that can help you recover and boost your gut health.
Pamela shares that there is no one-size-fits-all-solution for everyone’s gut health. She explains that we can actually try to do a RANGE of things to boost our gut health, such as consuming fermented food and trying a customizable diet that fits their budget and lifestyle. 🥬
What other changes do you think people can do to amp up their gut health? Let us know in the comments.
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