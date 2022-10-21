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Michael Stephens' Bending Reality TV - https://BendingReality.is
Behind The Scenes: Rehearsal and Drummer Chris Slade (AC/DC) talking about Playing with Tom Jones.
Bending Reality™ follows Business Developer, Activist, Author, Intuitive Consultant™, Historian and Name Reader™ Michael Stephens journey as he changes lives, reveals truth and explores the world.
To explore with and join in, visit https://BendingReality.is