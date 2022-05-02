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The Guardian 2017 report "Ukraine's far-right children's camp" admits Nazis decisive in Maidan coup
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78 views • May 02, 2022
"The Guardian visited the camp and followed 16-year-old Anton through his experiences. Is the Azov battalion really creating a modern Hitler Youth organisation, or is it trying to prepare young Ukrainians for the tough reality that awaits them?" - The Guardian
Learn more: https://silview.media/2022/03/01/absolute-must-see-resources-on-ukraine/
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https://silview.media/2022/03/14/nato-nazis-al-qaeda-in-the-same-boat-were-there/
Learn more: https://silview.media/2022/03/01/absolute-must-see-resources-on-ukraine/
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https://silview.media/2022/03/14/nato-nazis-al-qaeda-in-the-same-boat-were-there/
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