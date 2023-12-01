Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Military INSIDER ⚠️ gives URGENT EMERGENCY WARNING - THEY JUST RELEASED IT- prepared for shtf
channel image
Natural Intelligence
126 Subscribers
1828 views
Published Yesterday

"Dr. James Giordano is professor of neurology at Georgetown University Medical Center and executive director of the Institute for Biodefense Research in Washington D.C. He serves as an advisor to the Defense Department and NATO, working on the Havana syndrome issue since 2017"

Follow me on Twitter X Just in Case
/ patrickhumphre

Patrick Humphrey Prepper

Video I mentioned
• PRESIDENTIAL WARNING ⛔ issued on LIVE...

Breaking news a military insider has given an urgent emergency warning that nanoparticles are being released that are potentially being linked to sicknesses and diseases and potentially even strokes according to Dr. Giordano. Shtf is here in 2023 and you should be prepared. prepare for wrol in 2023. Watch Patrick Humphrey who brings you breaking news. Become a prepper and Prepare now for an economic collapse and prepare for the supply chain crisis to get even worse. Prepare for wrol. Buy silver and buy gold so you are prepared for shtf 2023.

Keywords
freedomwaroctagon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket