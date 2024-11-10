Klarus XT11GT Pro - AmbGun Minuteman 180 Review

Back in 2020, I reviewed the Klarus E1 and really came to appreciate the dual switch on the tail…a center on/off button and a momentary paddle lever switch. I found it very ergonomic and intuitive. Several E1’s are scattered throughout my household.





Four years later and Klarus has sent me their XT11GT Pro Tactical Extreme Output Flashlight to review. Waterproof to 2 meters, 3300 lumens, 410 meter throw, and with a 5th generation tail switch. It is powered by an 18650 lithium ion battery rechargeable via the USB-C port on the flashlight (rather than using the E1’s semi-proprietary 18650 battery with the Micro-USB port on the battery). It can also run on two CR123A batteries.





The 6061 T6 Aluminum body feels durable and has good texture. The barrel is fluted to aid cooling and to prevent rolling. And to complete the tacticool look, it has the standoff impact bezel.





Klarus also sent their Remote Cable Switch that replaces the tail cap. The weatherproof silicone pad cleanly attaches to a pic rail and features two embedded switches with functionality comparable to the dual tail switches.





Klarus included their MGM-3 offset picatinny mount to complete the weapon light setup. I really like the XT11GT and the tail switch, but the MGM-3 mount felt a bit cheap to me and it would not allow the flashlight to clear my MagPul BIS front sight.





And while the remote cable switch seemed very well made, I felt like I was discarding one of my favorite parts of the Klarus light, the dual tail switch.





I also have a bit of an allergy to “permanently” mounting a weapon light on my rifle so I prefer the quick attach InForce WML…keeping the light in a pouch and off the rifle until I need it. Plus the InForce is 1/3 rd the weight of the complete Klarus installation. Almost 200 grams lighter…Ambidextral Gunfighter critical for something mounted out near the muzzle.





Still, it's a very nice setup for those who want that added illumination and don’t mind the weight. I’d suggest a third party 1” tactical light mount.





However, Given my predilections, I prefer the Klarus XT11GT Pro as a handheld light with its tail dual switch. Big brother to the beloved E1.





