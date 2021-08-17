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Hillary Clinton's Crisis of Character | Gary J. Byrne and Stefan Molyneux
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10 views • August 17, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3391/hillary-clintons-crisis-of-character-gary-j-byrne-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3391-hillary-clintons-crisis-of-character-gary-j-byrne-and-stefan-molyneux
Hillary Clinton has been plagued by scandals for her entire political career. Does the Democratic party nominee have the character to be President of the United States? Stefan Molyneux is joined by former Secret Service agent Gary J. Byrne to discuss his personal experience of both Hillary Clinton and her long history of corruption!
Gary J. Byrne served in federal law enforcement for nearly thirty years, is a former secret service agent and author of the #1 New York Times bestseller. “Crisis of Character: A White House Secret Service Officer Discloses His Firsthand Experience with Hillary, Bill, and How They Operate.”
Order "Crisis of Character" by Gary J. Byrne: http://www.fdrurl.com/Crisis-Of-Character
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3391/hillary-clintons-crisis-of-character-gary-j-byrne-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3391-hillary-clintons-crisis-of-character-gary-j-byrne-and-stefan-molyneux
Hillary Clinton has been plagued by scandals for her entire political career. Does the Democratic party nominee have the character to be President of the United States? Stefan Molyneux is joined by former Secret Service agent Gary J. Byrne to discuss his personal experience of both Hillary Clinton and her long history of corruption!
Gary J. Byrne served in federal law enforcement for nearly thirty years, is a former secret service agent and author of the #1 New York Times bestseller. “Crisis of Character: A White House Secret Service Officer Discloses His Firsthand Experience with Hillary, Bill, and How They Operate.”
Order "Crisis of Character" by Gary J. Byrne: http://www.fdrurl.com/Crisis-Of-Character
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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