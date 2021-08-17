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Hillary Clinton's Crisis of Character | Gary J. Byrne and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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10 views • August 17, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3391/hillary-clintons-crisis-of-character-gary-j-byrne-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3391-hillary-clintons-crisis-of-character-gary-j-byrne-and-stefan-molyneux

Hillary Clinton has been plagued by scandals for her entire political career. Does the Democratic party nominee have the character to be President of the United States? Stefan Molyneux is joined by former Secret Service agent Gary J. Byrne to discuss his personal experience of both Hillary Clinton and her long history of corruption!

Gary J. Byrne served in federal law enforcement for nearly thirty years, is a former secret service agent and author of the #1 New York Times bestseller. “Crisis of Character: A White House Secret Service Officer Discloses His Firsthand Experience with Hillary, Bill, and How They Operate.”

Order "Crisis of Character" by Gary J. Byrne: http://www.fdrurl.com/Crisis-Of-Character

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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