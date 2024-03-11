FED UP!! Armed citizens in Hartford, CT patrol streets to safeguard neighborhoods.

Breaking911 - BRAVO! Armed citizens in Hartford, Conn. are patrolling the streets day and night while also picking up trash!! They're fed up with liberal policies that have made their neighborhood a warzone.
"We are not vigilantes, we are a group of people that are disciplined, trained, who go to the shooting range..."
🥸The Mayor didn't thank them, he rebuked them.
