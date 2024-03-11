Create New Account
FED UP!! Armed citizens in Hartford, CT patrol streets to safeguard neighborhoods.
Published 13 hours ago

Breaking911 - BRAVO! Armed citizens in Hartford, Conn. are patrolling the streets day and night while also picking up trash!! They're fed up with liberal policies that have made their neighborhood a warzone.


"We are not vigilantes, we are a group of people that are disciplined, trained, who go to the shooting range..."


🥸The Mayor didn't thank them, he rebuked them.


https://x.com/Breaking911/status/1766948548325630333?s=20

