The Rivers - Tender Me

New Re-edited Music Video in 1080p HD.
This track is from the 2nd demo. The video is edited from the film The Sadist (1963) starring Arch Hall, Jr. which is in the public domain. It was Directed by James Landis with Cinematograhy by Vilmos Zsigmond. I re-edited the music video in July 2025.
Mubi - #164 The Sadist
https://mubi.com/lists/public-domain-greats
Public Domain on Internet Archive:
https://archive.org/details/the-sadist-1963-remastered-movie-720p-hd
My other songs / videos are here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/
Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham
Produced by Steven Broome
Music Video by Steven Broome