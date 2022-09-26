Welcome Back, Sunshine!

Well, after too much rain from late-summer typhoons and lesser tropical storms, we're back to good ole' sunshine and low humidity. 😅 The garden survived the high winds with no damage. All is coming along very well, including the starts in the indoor grow tower. The remainder of September and all of October will still bring warm weather so I'm hoping everything gets a good start to the next growing season. 🤞🏾🤩👍🏾
