Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Welcome Back, Sunshine!
23 views
channel image
The Kamakura Gardener
Published 2 months ago |

Well, after too much rain from late-summer typhoons and lesser tropical storms, we're back to good ole' sunshine and low humidity. 😅 The garden survived the high winds with no damage. All is coming along very well, including the starts in the indoor grow tower. The remainder of September and all of October will still bring warm weather so I'm hoping everything gets a good start to the next growing season. 🤞🏾🤩👍🏾

Keywords
japanvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket