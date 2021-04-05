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The Truth About The Ted Cruz Sex Scandal
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62 views • April 05, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3241/the-truth-about-the-ted-cruz-sex-scandal
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3241-the-truth-about-the-ted-cruz-sex-scandal
As of late the Internet has been abuzz with talk of a Ted Cruz Sex Scandal while the mainstream media has focused on Donald Trump’s tweets following the use of Melania Trump in a political advertisement.
On March 23rd, 2016, the National Enquirer published a story alleging that Ted Cruz has had five extramarital affairs. The article was titled, “A HOOKER, A TEACHER & COWORKERS: 5 romps that will destroy Ted Cruz!” and displayed photos of the women supposedly involved. Some which left little to the imagination and lead to mass online speculation.
While the Enquirer isn’t typically taken seriously from a journalistic standpoint, they have broken major stories in the past – including coverage of many affair scandals. How did Republican Presidential Candidate Ted Cruz respond to these accusations? What is the Truth about The Ted Cruz Sex Scandal?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/ted-cruz-sex-scandal
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3241-the-truth-about-the-ted-cruz-sex-scandal
As of late the Internet has been abuzz with talk of a Ted Cruz Sex Scandal while the mainstream media has focused on Donald Trump’s tweets following the use of Melania Trump in a political advertisement.
On March 23rd, 2016, the National Enquirer published a story alleging that Ted Cruz has had five extramarital affairs. The article was titled, “A HOOKER, A TEACHER & COWORKERS: 5 romps that will destroy Ted Cruz!” and displayed photos of the women supposedly involved. Some which left little to the imagination and lead to mass online speculation.
While the Enquirer isn’t typically taken seriously from a journalistic standpoint, they have broken major stories in the past – including coverage of many affair scandals. How did Republican Presidential Candidate Ted Cruz respond to these accusations? What is the Truth about The Ted Cruz Sex Scandal?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/ted-cruz-sex-scandal
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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