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The Truth About The Ted Cruz Sex Scandal
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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62 views • April 05, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3241/the-truth-about-the-ted-cruz-sex-scandal
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3241-the-truth-about-the-ted-cruz-sex-scandal

As of late the Internet has been abuzz with talk of a Ted Cruz Sex Scandal while the mainstream media has focused on Donald Trump’s tweets following the use of Melania Trump in a political advertisement.

On March 23rd, 2016, the National Enquirer published a story alleging that Ted Cruz has had five extramarital affairs. The article was titled, “A HOOKER, A TEACHER & COWORKERS: 5 romps that will destroy Ted Cruz!” and displayed photos of the women supposedly involved. Some which left little to the imagination and lead to mass online speculation.

While the Enquirer isn’t typically taken seriously from a journalistic standpoint, they have broken major stories in the past – including coverage of many affair scandals. How did Republican Presidential Candidate Ted Cruz respond to these accusations? What is the Truth about The Ted Cruz Sex Scandal?

Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/ted-cruz-sex-scandal

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