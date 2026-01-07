BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What Venezuela and $80 Silver Reveal About the End of the Old World Order w/Eric Yeung
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
734 followers
Follow
7
556 views • 22 hours ago

Silver has exploded past $80 an ounce — and this isn’t a market fluke. It’s a signal. In this conversation, I sit down with Eric Yeung to break down what the silver surge is really telling us about the world right now: the breakdown of the U.S.-led financial order, the weaponization of the dollar, the rise of BRICS, and the accelerating global race for hard assets that can’t be printed. From Venezuela and sanctions to China’s tightening grip on silver exports, military demand, AI infrastructure, and the quiet collapse of paper metals markets, this episode exposes why silver is no longer just an investment — it’s a strategic asset at the center of a rapidly fracturing world order. Follow Eric on X: https://x.com/KingKong9888 To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

podcastbrighteoncontent
