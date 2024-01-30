We are becoming cyborgs

AI is downloading itself into all of us. The species is evolving into a cyborg and it will' happen.





This video is great in it tells it as it is. You also get a testimonial of a tortured T.I., but most important to all of us is where we are going with technology and the inescapable fact of it. There is one way out of being inescapably connected by a brain wi-fi and that is a root cellar. 5x9 feet is big enough to be comfortable for a moderate amount of time and can be dug out with a shovel.