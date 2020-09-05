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Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ Ομιλια του ΦΥΡΕΡ σε ΓΕΡΜΑΝΟΥΣ ΕΡΓΑΤΕΣ στο ΕΡΓΟΣΤΑΣΙΟ Borsigwerke 10-12-1940
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45 views • September 05, 2020
ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΟΜΙΛΙΑ του Φυρερ Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ σε ΕΡΓΑΤΕΣ σε ΕΡΓΟΣΤΑΣΙΟ ΟΠΛΩΝ για τον ΒΡΩΜΙΚΟ ΡΟΛΟ που ΚΡΑΤΟΥΝ ΑΓΓΛΟΙ ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΟΙ & ΕΒΡΑΙΟΙ
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