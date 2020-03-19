The #NYCLockdown is About to Begin. Here's What You Need to Know.

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35488
Jason Bermas joins James for a powerful interview about the seriousness of the situation that America is just starting to wake up to. From lockdowns and quarantines to the US military and medical martial law, things are getting real. Are you prepared for what's coming?