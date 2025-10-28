Get the FREE e-book here shop.leshley.ca/l/hswett?layout=profile Salve, dear students and esteemed guests! As we gather here today, we embark on an exciting journey through the heart of Roman mythology—a realm where the divine and the mortal intertwine, shaping the very fabric of ancient Roman life and, indeed, the foundations of Western civilization as we know it. Roman mythology, much like a rich tapestry, is woven from intricate threads of stories, beliefs, and rituals. It is a world steeped in tradition, where the gods and goddesses held dominion over all aspects of life—be it love, war, harvest, or the very fate of humankind. Through the lens of myth, we can peer into the collective psyche of the ancient Romans, gaining insight into their worldview, values, and aspirations. In this book we will learn: -Introduction to roman Mythology -The Pantheon of he Roman Gods -The Birth of Rome and the Founding Myth -The Rise and Fall of the Roman Empire -The Influence of Greek Mythology on Roman Gods -The Underworld and the Roman concept of the Afterlife -Legendary Heroes of Roman Mythology -Rituals and Festivals of Ancient Rome -The Cult of the Emperor and imperial Deitification -Mythology in Roman Art and Architecture The Role of Oracles and Divination in Roman Culture -The Decline of Roman Mythology and the Rise of Christianity -The Enduring Legacy of Roman Mythology -Comparative Analysis Greek Vs Roman Mythology -Storytelling and the Power of Myth in Roman Society