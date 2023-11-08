Nothing can Stop it 08/11/2023

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Most things in
the US are being imported. The US doesn’t manufacture much of anything anymore.
So as the value of the dollar falls against foreign currencies, the cost in
things we buy will utterly skyrocket because our currency is worth less. We
will see hyper-inflation like never before and nothing can stop it.
00:00 - Big Trouble Coming
10:36 - Inflation with a Vengeance
19:52 - Biden’s Scheme
22:42 - Russia Shutting Down Ukraine’s Wheat
26:21 - Joseph’s Kitchen
28:45 - 40 Book Combo
31:29 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
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