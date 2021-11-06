SHOCKINGLY EVIL, eugenics agenda. Survival of the Wisest by Jonas Salk Analysis — Jay Dyer (full public version)

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Listen to this short but powerful analysis of Jonas Salk's book!. Even with all I know already about these evil psychopaths this still shocked me. This is part of a 1 hour review and Jay says at the end how to get access to that full review.
Discover what the scientists of those times think, and find parallels in our contemporary scientists.