BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Collagen-, Probiotic-, Vitamin D-, Mineral-, & Sulfur Rich Meal to Detox & Compensate for Glyphosate's Effects
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
55 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 2 days ago

Video going over how to minimize exposure to glyphosate, a meal to counter some of its effects, & how to detox some it by Danny "The Glyphosate Guy" Tseng, author of the e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup

tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide

https://bit.ly/DetoxRoundup

To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To be able to afford to eat only organic & Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified by living 100% off PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP as a BIG business SYSTEMS owner, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave me a VM at

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

To get 22 trace minerals that are most likely being binded out of you by glyphosate with a sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of ALL microplastics, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

(should redirect to:

https://Bio-mats.com/danny OR https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng)

by

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:

https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://bit.ly/TryHypo

OR

TryHypo.com

View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry

Since glyphosate is believed to suppress the activation of Vit. D, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

howtodieofnothing

View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova

Detox glyphosate w/ humic & fulvic acids by

https://www.beamminerals.com/?oid=4&affid=81

Since glyphosate is believed to bind-out cobalt (which makes up part of Vit. B-12), supplement w/ 3 forms of Vitamin B-12 by

https://tinyurl.com/GlobalHealingStore

OR

https://globalhealing.com/?oid=26&affid=18460284

To not only raise your Omega-3 levels--but also boost ur Vit. A & D levels from WHOLE FOOD found in fermented cod & skate liver oils--visit my GreenPasture affiliate discount link at

https://www.greenpasture.org/?ref=186759

OR apply code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

To share, use:

tinyurl.com/FermentedLiverOils

Regeneratively-raised bone broth by:

https://tinyurl.com/KettleAndFire

$10 off Instacart referral link:

https://tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart

Keywords
glyphosateroundupgmosglycinedr stephanie senefftoxic legacydon huber
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The BRICS Awakening: Why the dollar&#8217;s collapse is inevitable

The BRICS Awakening: Why the dollar’s collapse is inevitable

Ramon Tomey
Apartment prepping: A practical guide to building resilience when you rent

Apartment prepping: A practical guide to building resilience when you rent

Zoey Sky
Seeds of Survival: Why the modern food system is doomed

Seeds of Survival: Why the modern food system is doomed

Ramon Tomey
The 30-year pantry: How to store whole grains for lifelong nutrition and security

The 30-year pantry: How to store whole grains for lifelong nutrition and security

Zoey Sky
The Coming Storm: From supermarket shelves to survival mode

The Coming Storm: From supermarket shelves to survival mode

Ramon Tomey
The survivalist&#8217;s superweed: Why dandelion is emergency gold

The survivalist’s superweed: Why dandelion is emergency gold

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy