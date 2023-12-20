Create New Account
Maria Zeee: US Moves to EXIT the WHO & the UN! ft. Dr. Rima Laibow
Published 19 hours ago

Dr. Rima Laibow joins Maria Zeee to discuss the breaking news that the United States is officially moving to exit the UN & WHO through bills HR6645 & S3428!

iran trump alex jones russia vaccine israel biden putin fauci moderna pfizer dr rima laibow klaus schwab stew peters maria zeee

