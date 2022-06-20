EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: General Flynn on Trump, the FBI, Election 2020, and The America Project

General Mike Flynn is possibly the greatest American success story of our time. Flynn not only survived the Marxist assault by partisan, charter inhabitants of the DC Swamp on his good name and reputation, but he is now thriving and fighting back through his America Project. In this exclusive interview, Graham Ledger speaks one on one with Flynn about why he was set up by the FBI, about Trump, about the 2020 stolen election, and much, much more…

The entire interview and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/gen-flynn-on-trump-the-fbi-liberty-election-2020-and-the-america-project/



