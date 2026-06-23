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Satellites SignalTrace, Flock Cameras, Video & Sound 06/23/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today is all about surveillance and how it will ultimately be used to see if you have received and accepted the Mark of the Beast.  Today Pastor Stan shares a lot of new information about Data Centers, Flock Cameras and something that is called SignalTrace.

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Keywords
videosurveillancesoundsatellitescamerasflockprophecy clubstan johnsondata centerssignaltrace
Chapters

00:00A.I. on Satellites

03:08Data Centers

05:03License Plate Cameras

06:56Flock Cameras

15:24Surveillance State

17:17SignalTrace

23:41Fortress

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