Spike Proteins In Tumors After Taking The Vaccine 💉☠ 🤫🤫🤫

The wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) for one dose of Anktiva (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln) is $35,800. The total cost of treatment depends on the specific regimen and duration, which can involve over a dozen doses over a two-year period, with one source projecting an annual cost of over $400,000 for a specific regimen.

Key Cost Information

Per Dose (WAC): $35,800.

Total Treatment Cost: The full course of treatment, which involves weekly doses for a period followed by maintenance doses, can have a high total list price, with one source estimating an annual cost for one regimen at approximately $437,440 (including the associated BCG vaccine cost). The maximum duration of treatment with Anktiva is 37 months.