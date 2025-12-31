Spike Proteins In Tumors After Taking The Vaccine 💉☠ 🤫🤫🤫

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spike Proteins In Tumors After Taking The 💉☠ 🤫🤫🤫
The wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) for one dose of Anktiva (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln) is $35,800. The total cost of treatment depends on the specific regimen and duration, which can involve over a dozen doses over a two-year period, with one source projecting an annual cost of over $400,000 for a specific regimen.
Key Cost Information
Per Dose (WAC): $35,800.
Total Treatment Cost: The full course of treatment, which involves weekly doses for a period followed by maintenance doses, can have a high total list price, with one source estimating an annual cost for one regimen at approximately $437,440 (including the associated BCG vaccine cost). The maximum duration of treatment with Anktiva is 37 months.