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What is Love - Love Your Enemies
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43 views • October 15, 2021
What is Love
On November 28, 2012, Habila was shot in the face in front of his wife and 6-year-old child. Why? Because he refused to deny Jesus when militant Muslims burst into his house, demanding he renounce Christ and accept Islam. Habila was badly injured but despite everything he been through, he has forgiven those who tried to take his life.
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This educational video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been authorized by the copyright owner. We are using this material strictly for educational purposes ONLY. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material used in this video is distributed without profit. The views expressed in this video are solely the views of the creator of this video teaching and NOT to reflect the copyrighted material directly.
On November 28, 2012, Habila was shot in the face in front of his wife and 6-year-old child. Why? Because he refused to deny Jesus when militant Muslims burst into his house, demanding he renounce Christ and accept Islam. Habila was badly injured but despite everything he been through, he has forgiven those who tried to take his life.
Please Share And Subscribe
Copyright and 'fair use' disclaimer:
This educational video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been authorized by the copyright owner. We are using this material strictly for educational purposes ONLY. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material used in this video is distributed without profit. The views expressed in this video are solely the views of the creator of this video teaching and NOT to reflect the copyrighted material directly.
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