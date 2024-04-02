Create New Account
Dog Born With NO Cartilage Walks On Two Forelegs l Animal in Crisis Ep 407
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Kritter Klub


Mar 28, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


Jjang-a is the brightest and loveliest doggo for her mother! Jjang-a was born without cartilage and faces difficulty in walking. She can only use her two forelegs to walk. But, despite her disability, she's one of the brightest doggo you've ever seen! Let's see what fills up her days in the video


 More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: • Animal in Crisis


#Kritterklub #dog #puppy #animalincrisis


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wk5rOGMSqrg

dogdisabilitywalkskritter klubanimal in crisisno cartilageforelegs

