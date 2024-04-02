Dog Born With NO Cartilage Walks On Two Forelegs l Animal in Crisis Ep 407

Kritter Klub





Mar 28, 2024





Jjang-a is the brightest and loveliest doggo for her mother! Jjang-a was born without cartilage and faces difficulty in walking. She can only use her two forelegs to walk. But, despite her disability, she's one of the brightest doggo you've ever seen! Let's see what fills up her days in the video





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wk5rOGMSqrg