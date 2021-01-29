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Med Beds aka Holographic Medical Pods
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404 views • January 29, 2021
This video talks about exciting Holographic Medical Pods (Med Beds) that are capable of many things. Among the most exciting, complete reconstruction of damaged DNK, regrow a missing limbs and many more. This is all possible through the alien technologies that were hidden for decades due to the Military Industrial Complex and Washington DC.
Original video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6KHiNaL_Y0
Transcript taken from here: https://inteldinarchronicles.blogspot.com/2020/11/med-beds-and-quantum-healing.html?m=1
Original video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6KHiNaL_Y0
Transcript taken from here: https://inteldinarchronicles.blogspot.com/2020/11/med-beds-and-quantum-healing.html?m=1
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