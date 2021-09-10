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Dr. Andrew Wakefield presents THE TRUTH
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206 views • September 10, 2021
Dr. Andrew Wakefield, Award-winning film VAXXED: From Cover-up to Catastrophe, presents THE TRUTH!
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ANDY WAKEFIELD & 7th CHAKRA FILMS: Trailers - 1986: The Act (7thchakrafilms.com)
TO SEE ALL MERCH: https://7thchakrafilms.com/store
Featuring The Andy Wakefield Collection
DVDs + Instant Downloads of all 3 of Andy's first films:
- Who Killed Alex Spourdilakis?
- Award-winning Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe
- and his latest film,1986: The Act
BULK PRICING AVAILABLE IN MERCH STORE FOR 1986: THE ACT, including 10, 25, 50 & 100 packs.
Email at [email protected] for bulk pricing on additional products.
*****************************************************
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
*****************************************************
ANDY WAKEFIELD & 7th CHAKRA FILMS: Trailers - 1986: The Act (7thchakrafilms.com)
TO SEE ALL MERCH: https://7thchakrafilms.com/store
Featuring The Andy Wakefield Collection
DVDs + Instant Downloads of all 3 of Andy's first films:
- Who Killed Alex Spourdilakis?
- Award-winning Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe
- and his latest film,1986: The Act
BULK PRICING AVAILABLE IN MERCH STORE FOR 1986: THE ACT, including 10, 25, 50 & 100 packs.
Email at [email protected] for bulk pricing on additional products.
*****************************************************
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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