CTP (20260513 S3EMaySpecial5) BooksAuthorsWeekMay2026 SETschritter Crackhead To Jesus Freak BTS/SP

CTP (S3EMaySpecial5) BooksAuthorsWeekMay2026 Grace After Relapse

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We talk with S.E. Schritter about turning a devastating family story into a memoir that helps other people face addiction, relapse, shame, and grief with honesty and grace. We also get practical about writing and publishing, from creative nonfiction craft to word count, pricing, and making books accessible.

• pronouncing a hard last name and jumping into Author Week

• growing up near Chicago and moving through Minnesota, Oregon, and South Carolina

• the heart of Prodigal Son and why readers respond to addiction recovery memoirs

• relapse inside a marriage and the reality of hidden drinking

• a DUI crash, legal fallout, and the shock of a cancer diagnosis

• writing from wounds while protecting the reader’s clarity and focus

• editing hard, cutting chapters, and thinking about page count and cost

• the Oxford comma debate and why details change meaning

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