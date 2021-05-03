CCP Has Former Soviet Union Military People Working for Them

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In the GTV live broadcast on April 25, 2021, Mr. Miles Guo continued to disclose the CCP and PLA’s secrets: having no ability to make engines or chips, the two core military technologies, and hiring a lot of military personnels from former Soviet Union and having them and their families settled in Qingdao, Dalian, Harbin, and Sanya.