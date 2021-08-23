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Donald - You Owe Your Supporters an Explanation on Vaccine Death & Injury
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330 views • August 23, 2021
45th US President, Donald J Trump has long been an advocate of safe vaccines, and has even come out in 2014 and said he was suspicious about the Autism/Vaccine link as being a real possibility. In 2020 under the project known as Operation Warp Speed, Donald Trump and his then coronavirus task force, along with Secretary of State Pompeo, broadcast to the America and the world, that under his leadership he was working with pharma's in record time to have a COVID vaccine out to the people. Trump now recalls that as one of his greatest legacies, yet, as the world now knows, the public narrative of the experimental gene therapy has been an unprecedented human disaster, yet no country, or therapeutic goods agency in any country has banned the various branded vaccines, despite it only being a global clinical trial. It has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt now and verified by many internationally accredited Doctors, Professors, Scientists, Lawyers and public health experts, as well as some long -standing credible truth media commentators that these experimental biologics are killing and maiming human beings. This is a call out to DJT acknowledge this disaster for what it is and come clean about what this clinical trial is really all about.
DISCLAIMER: Please note, nothing in this video should be construed as legal or medical advice and viewers are encouraged to
conduct their own research and investigation into any of the topics presented here. Relevant links have been included
where applicable.
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DISCLAIMER: Please note, nothing in this video should be construed as legal or medical advice and viewers are encouraged to
conduct their own research and investigation into any of the topics presented here. Relevant links have been included
where applicable.
Find me on:
https://www.facebook.com/craigpeter.deegee.5
Telegram
https://t.me/CraigPeterDG
Parler
https://parler.com/profile/CraigPeterDG/posts
Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/craigpeterdg
Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/craigpeterdg/
Wordpress
https://ashj69a.wordpress.com/
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zs2mOYlo1Cmr/Craig Peter DG
Rumble
https://rumble.com/Craig Peter DG
GAB Social
https://gab.com/CraigPeterDeeGee
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/craigpeterdg
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@CraigPeterDG:a
Thankyou for watching. Please Like, Share and Subscribe
Keep up the fight. Stay in the fight! The preservation of ALL our inherent human rights depend on it.
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