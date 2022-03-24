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Clots and Bots were ALWAYS in the Plan
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66 views • March 24, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane welcomes the amazing Karen Kingston, former Pfizer analyst-turned whistleblower with all the receipts, for a two-part interview and the two go beyond the science to the unseen realm of good and evil! And later, a deeper dive into the the real World War 3…the spiritual war we are all in whether we like it or not. And Dr. Jane closes the show with the TRUTH on the incoming Pfizer and Merck Bioweapons coming in pill form – don’t be fooled – this is just more deception, death and destruction!
Mypillow.com WITH Promo Code: RUBY
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy9pzz-clots-and-bots-were-always-in-the-plan.html
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane welcomes the amazing Karen Kingston, former Pfizer analyst-turned whistleblower with all the receipts, for a two-part interview and the two go beyond the science to the unseen realm of good and evil! And later, a deeper dive into the the real World War 3…the spiritual war we are all in whether we like it or not. And Dr. Jane closes the show with the TRUTH on the incoming Pfizer and Merck Bioweapons coming in pill form – don’t be fooled – this is just more deception, death and destruction!
Mypillow.com WITH Promo Code: RUBY
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy9pzz-clots-and-bots-were-always-in-the-plan.html
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