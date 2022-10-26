🌈"God Owns The Rainbow!" The Power Of Repentance That Creates An Ark Of Safety In These Last Days.

The “Call” to “Repentance,” is the greatest act of a “Loving Father.” Instead of handing out instant justice for our sins, He has chosen through His Son Jesus to give us a chance. This love chance is mine and yours opportunity to be freed of the burden of our sins and lust. God, in His love, is calling His children home. Will you come home today and accept the Love of Jesus? If so, please say: “Father, I accept the forgiveness of my sins through the death and life of Jesus Christ. I accept that You love me and want what’s best for me. I give You my life, body, mind, and spirit. I receive Your Holy Spirit. Guide me and lead me on the path of righteousness. Thank You for loving and forgiving me. In Jesus’ Name, Amen!” #GodOwnsTheRainbow #Repentance #Jesus #Trending #Rainbow Revelation 3:19 1 Corinthians 11:32 Genesis 6:5-7, 7:10+18-24 Genesis 6:13:14+22, 7:1+5 Genesis 8:1, 9:1+12-17 Exodus 12:23+29-30 Exodus 12:28 Exodus 12:27 Exodus 32:27-28 Genesis 6:13:14+22, 7:1+5 Genesis 8:1, 9:1+12-17 Genesis 19:23-29 Genesis 19:15-22 Genesis 19:30 Exodus 12:23+29-30 Exodus 12:28 Exodus 12:27 Exodus 32:27-28 Exodus 32:19 Exodus 32:25-26 Joshua 6:2 Joshua 2:3+12-13+18 Joshua 6:17+22-25 Malachi 4:1 Malachi 3:16+ 4:2 Malachi 3:17 -18 Ezekiel 9 Ezekiel 9:4 Ezekiel 9:4-5 Ezekiel 9 Ezekiel 9:4 Ezekiel 9:4-5 Matthew 24:15 Matthew 24:16-18 Revelation 3:7-13 Revelation 3:10 Revelation 3:10 Book Of Hebrews: (Abel, 11:4, Enoch, 11:5-6, Noah, 11:7, Abraham, 11:8-10, Abraham, 11:17-19, Sarah, 11:11-12, Joseph, 11:22, Moses’ Parents, 11:23, Moses, 11:24-29, The Israelites 11:30,Rahab, 11:31) Book Of Revelation: (Church: Ephesus, Rev 2:1-7, Church: Smyrna, Rev 2:8-10, Church: Pergamos, Rev 2:12-16, Church: Thyatira, Rev 2:18-25, Church: Sardis Rev 3:1-4, Church: Laodicea Rev 3:14-19, Church: Philadelphia Rev 3:7-9.) Galatians 6:7 Romans 2:1-11 Revelation 22:14 Exodus 19:10-11 1 Corinthians 11:31-32 1 Corinthians 3:11-17 1 Peter 1:5-7 1 Peter 1:13-25 Philippians 2:12 1 John3:21 James 1:25 1st John Test. 1 John 1:6 1 John 1:8 1 John 1:10 1 John 2:3 1John 2:9 1 John 4:20 1Jn 3:6 1 John 3:8 3 John 1:11 1 John 2:22 James 2:18-20 Matthew 7:18-21 2 John 1:6 1 John 2:4 1 John 3:22 1 John 3:24 1 John 5:2 1 John 5:3 1 John 2:3 John 14:15 John 14:21 John 15:10 John 15:14 Revelation 14:12 Revelation 22:14 Revelation 12:17 John 8:44 1 John 2:22 2 Thessalonians 2:3 2 Timothy 4:3 Galatians 1:3-12 Joshua 24:15 Malachi 3:13-15 Deuteronomy 30:19-20 Proverbs 14:26





Download My Free Book: http://weshallbelikehim.com/

Visit My Website: https://brotherlance.com/