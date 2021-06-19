© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2021 JUN 05 Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger speaks with Planet Lockdown, Introduction to A Pandemic CoV19 PT-1-3
Follow
1
Share
Report
18 views • June 19, 2021
PART ONE
of a Three Parts Interview by OVALmedia
(English)
PLANET
LOCKDOWN | ASTRID STUCKELBERGER | INTRODUCTION TO A PANDEMIC
ABOUT DR.
ASTRID STUCKELBERGER:
This interview with WHO whistleblower Astrid Stuckelbergerprovides
insight into the inner workings of the organization. She worked on the
International Health Regula-tions in multiple countries which form part of the
legalese of how the pandemic was declared worldwide.Listen to her perspective
on how the actions of the WHO violate their own regulations.
Dr. Astrid
Stuckelberger speaks with Planet Lockdown.
of a Three Parts Interview by OVALmedia
(English)
PLANET
LOCKDOWN | ASTRID STUCKELBERGER | INTRODUCTION TO A PANDEMIC
ABOUT DR.
ASTRID STUCKELBERGER:
This interview with WHO whistleblower Astrid Stuckelbergerprovides
insight into the inner workings of the organization. She worked on the
International Health Regula-tions in multiple countries which form part of the
legalese of how the pandemic was declared worldwide.Listen to her perspective
on how the actions of the WHO violate their own regulations.
Dr. Astrid
Stuckelberger speaks with Planet Lockdown.
Keywords
gmoanti-whiteciacommunismchemtrailjesuitrothschildholohoaxagenda 219-11marxismbankers warscfrevent 201killer vaccinessatanic pharmazionist new world orderlgbtq agendafeminist movementevil education systempoisoning waterj p morgan familyevil rockefeller foundationisrael apartheidjewish domination of america and rest of the world
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.