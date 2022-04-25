【Ukraine Rescue】A Volunteer From California Is Impressed To See Our Communist Extermination Vest

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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/24/22 A volunteer from California is impressed to see our Communist extermination vest and after taking pictures she comments: This idea of you advocating freedom of speech and thought is amazing! You are the largest rescue group here and you are making a big change! I have a lot of respect!