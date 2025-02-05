© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US President Donald Trump Was Asked if He Supports Israel’s Annexation of the West Bank
"I’m not gonna talk about that. It certainly is a small country (Israel). It’s a pretty small piece of land."
Trump is a Billionaire Slave.
Source @Real World News Channel
