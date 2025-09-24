REYES syndrome a dumb word for vaccine injury

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



I'm wonderful this morning, really excited about yesterday's announcement. I mean, it's exactly what we've been saying in our classes. President Trump just nailed it with respect to the Tylenol and what is REYES syndrome. I'm doing wonderful because it was like, WOW. Every time I think they can't get down to the, why don't we call it the hematopoietic stem cell, the stem cell of the diseases. Every time I think they can't get there and make a huge difference with a couple of quick moves, they do it. So I'm excited today for sure. So we've been talking about metabolism and essential amino acids. What REYES syndrome was, and what autism is, at the key, is REYES syndrome, all the way back in the 70s, remember, all of a sudden there's this syndrome, and I believe it was teenagers or young kids, right as they hit puberty, were getting, why don't we just call it long COVID. Why don't we just call it failure to thrive and SIDS, sudden infant death from vaccines, thinking about what's going on now in our entire population, REYES syndrome is just a dumb word for vaccine induced high fevers, the screaming, the sudden infant death, the inflammation that at the level of the brain just shut down everything, the flame, the inflammaging, we're talking about from our hematopoietic, our red blood stem cell.

