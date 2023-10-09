Create New Account
What Does Israel’s War Mean for Americans?
channel image
The New American
2252 Subscribers
257 views
Published 20 hours ago

War erupted in the Middle East over the weekend, as the terrorist organization Hamas launched an elaborate and deadly invasion into Israel. The U.S. has already signaled there’s zero chance of staying out by moving a carrier into the eastern Mediterranean. We look at today’s other stories through the prism of what’s happening in Israel. What are the chances Hamas used American-made weapons we sent to Ukraine? While chaos continues our southern border, should we be worried many are military-aged men? And while the Deep State is trying to destroy Trump via lawfare, would the wars that have erupted since Biden became president happened under Trump? Steve Bonta and Christian Gomez help break this all down.  

Keywords
palestineterroristinvasionisrealhamas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket