What Does Israel’s War Mean for Americans?

War erupted in the Middle East over the weekend, as the terrorist organization Hamas launched an elaborate and deadly invasion into Israel. The U.S. has already signaled there’s zero chance of staying out by moving a carrier into the eastern Mediterranean. We look at today’s other stories through the prism of what’s happening in Israel. What are the chances Hamas used American-made weapons we sent to Ukraine? While chaos continues our southern border, should we be worried many are military-aged men? And while the Deep State is trying to destroy Trump via lawfare, would the wars that have erupted since Biden became president happened under Trump? Steve Bonta and Christian Gomez help break this all down.

