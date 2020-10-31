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10 Mindset Insights | Robert Kiyosaki | Part 2 (Leadership, Types of Intelligences, Passion)
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23 views • October 31, 2020
This video is PART 2 in our playlist - DECODING ROBERT KIYOSAKI . It is about decoding the success of Robert T. Kiyosaki and his mindset, business, financial knowledge that he learned from his rich dad and in life in general .
It is my insights of reading all Robert books to the year 2020 . What i've learned and picked up from the best financial couch .
CLICK HERE TO SUPPORT - BUY ME COFFEE : http://bit.ly/itsmevykintas
CLICK HERE IF VIDEO IS TAKEN DOWN :.
https://youtu.be/484ZRwLACFY
_______________________________________________
FULL PLAYLISTS !
ROBERT T. KIYOSAKI - FULL DECODING :
http://bit.ly/robert-kiyosaki-decoding
_______________________________________________
MY WEB PAGE : https://vykintasjocys.com
OUR TOPICS : Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Mens Lifestyle
_______________________________________________
FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA !!!
@vykintas_jocys
LINKEDIN : http://bit.ly/linkedIn-vykintasjocys
TWITTER : http://bit.ly/twitter_vykintasjocys
INSTAGRAM : http://bit.ly/instagram_vykintasjocys
_______________________________________________
SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL : http://bit.ly/youtube_vykintasjocys
It is my insights of reading all Robert books to the year 2020 . What i've learned and picked up from the best financial couch .
CLICK HERE TO SUPPORT - BUY ME COFFEE : http://bit.ly/itsmevykintas
CLICK HERE IF VIDEO IS TAKEN DOWN :.
https://youtu.be/484ZRwLACFY
_______________________________________________
FULL PLAYLISTS !
ROBERT T. KIYOSAKI - FULL DECODING :
http://bit.ly/robert-kiyosaki-decoding
_______________________________________________
MY WEB PAGE : https://vykintasjocys.com
OUR TOPICS : Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Mens Lifestyle
_______________________________________________
FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA !!!
@vykintas_jocys
LINKEDIN : http://bit.ly/linkedIn-vykintasjocys
TWITTER : http://bit.ly/twitter_vykintasjocys
INSTAGRAM : http://bit.ly/instagram_vykintasjocys
_______________________________________________
SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL : http://bit.ly/youtube_vykintasjocys
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