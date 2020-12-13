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ORLEN BUYS POLSKA PRESS. NEWS FROM PROF. NORMAN DAVIES
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13 views • December 13, 2020
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MUSIC: Kevin MacLeod - Matt's Blues
License:
Utwór Matt's Blues autorstwa Kevin MacLeod jest dostępny na licencji Licencja Creative Commons – uznanie autorstwa 4.0. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Źródło: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100165
Wykonawca: http://incompetech.com/
https://dlive.tv/HUSSSAR
Donate to Bryan and the HUSSAR project.
https://ko-fi.com/radiohussar
Come Join us on social media:
https://linktr.ee/bryananthony
Copy Right Free materials used are:
MOVIE: https://www.pexels.com/pl-pl/zdjecie/4652492/
License: https://www.pexels.com/pl-pl/license/
MUSIC: Kevin MacLeod - Matt's Blues
License:
Utwór Matt's Blues autorstwa Kevin MacLeod jest dostępny na licencji Licencja Creative Commons – uznanie autorstwa 4.0. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Źródło: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100165
Wykonawca: http://incompetech.com/
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