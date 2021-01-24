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#Sorosgate
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90 views • January 24, 2021
Video acerca del pasado criminal, y el presente terrorista del hombre, probablemente, en los top 3 de los más perversos del mundo, pervierte a los niños, trafica con órganos, sustenta partidos para crear soldados antifa para sus guerras personales, desploma economías, pero aún así, no todos conocen acerca de su pasado despojando judíos de sus propiedades y posesiones en la segunda guerra mundial.
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