Are Western Countries About To Be Booted Out Of Africa?
The Kokoda Kid
Published 17 hours ago

Africa is gradually moving to change the course of their history which, until now, has been dominated by Western greed and exploitation. Many African countries are suffering hunger and lack of basic commodities as the West continues to steal their wealth.

Burkina Faso has said, before the UN, enough is enough. Even after gaining their independence from France in 1960, the French still continue to line their pockets with this country's wealth. Things are about to change and the rest of Africa is getting ready to follow suit.

Black Culture Diary

