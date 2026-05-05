Operation Hammer: The White Hats Are Coming for the Untouchables

For decades, they wielded power with impunity. High-ranking officials, corporate magnates, and influential figures who engaged in or facilitated crimes against humanity and foreign interference. They thought they were untouchable.





They were wrong.





John Michael Chambers delivers a War Report on Operation Hammer — the global military operation spearheaded by the White Hats, a coalition of military personnel committed to restoring justice and order. These individuals have taken an oath to protect and defend their nations against all enemies — both foreign and domestic. Their unwavering commitment has been instrumental in uncovering and dismantling the networks of corruption and criminality that have held humanity hostage for generations.





This is not a U.S.-only operation. Operation Hammer extends to every corner of the globe. The collaboration with international partners has been crucial in identifying and apprehending perpetrators across continents. High-profile arrests have been a key element — not only bringing the guilty to justice but sending a powerful message to others involved in similar activities.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.